Nanta and Nyabong declare open jetty at Rumah Undi

KAPIT: The RM100,000 jetty at Rumah Undi, Nanga Plak, Sungai Bena, Sut here was jointly declared open by Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi and Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang yesterday.

Constructed under the Rural transformation Programme (RTP) the jetty makes it convenient for residents of the longhouse disembarking at the bank of Sungai Bena. Among those present at the ceremony were three political secretaries to the chief minister – Maurice Giri, Tapah Ata and Nicholas Kudi.

In conjunction with the opening, the longhouse (Rh Undi) organised a ‘Hari Malaysia Celebration’.

The headman, Undi Langkau, in his welcoming speech, thanked Nanta and Nyabong for declaring open the jetty.

“My people are thankful to both Nanta and Nyabong for building the jetty, which is very important to us because river means a lot to us,” he said.