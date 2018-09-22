Night jump event called off due to strong wind condition

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Strong wind forced the night jump to be called off last night, much to the disappointment of the big crowd who had converged at Sibu Town Square Phase I to watch the thrilling event.

The measure was taken in the interest of jumpers’ safety as the wind was blowing towards the 126-meter Wisma Sanyan, where the jumps were supposed to be made.

The night jump is one of the highlights in the on-going Sibu International BASE Jump 2018, which ends tomorrow (Sept 23).

The night jump had earlier been scheduled from 7pm to 9pm.

However, after nearly one and half hour of waiting, it was finally called off around 8.30pm, as the wind condition remained dangerous for any jumps to be made.

Shortly, colourful and brightly lit kites in all shapes and sizes took to the skies and decorated the night skyline at the town square.

Disappointment was quickly forgotten as spectators mingled with each other while those with families took advantage of the cool weather to go for a stroll.

When contacted, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw stressed that all activities are subject to wind (condition).

“Yes, if the wind is blowing towards the building, then jump has to be called off, (it) does not matter whether day or night (as safety of jumpers is paramount),” he said.

For the record, a total of 34 jumpers from 14 countries are taking part in this 10th Edition of Sibu International BASE Jump.

Sibu International BASE Jump, is one of the signature events in Sibu Tourism Calendar, and one of most awaited events yearly.

The event will culminate tomorrow with a visit to the longhouse – Rumah Daniel Bujal.

BASE is an acronym for four categories of fixed objects from which a person can jump – buildings, antenna, span (bridge) and earth (cliff).