One of world’s largest bells unveiled in Poland

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WARSAW: One of the largest swinging bells in the world, weighing 55 tonnes, was unveiled in the Polish city of Krakow ahead of being installed at a major pilgrimage site in Brazil.

The ‘Vox Patris’ bell, four metres in height and 4.5 metres in diameter, will eventually be housed in the Basilica of the Eternal Father in the city of Trindade in central Brazil, owner Piotr Olszewski said.

Made from copper and tin, it will be activated by four engines, and once installed will be part of a tower 100 metres high, he added.

“The preparations and tests lasted almost four years,” Olszewski told reporters, acknowledging that the first casting at the Metalodlew foundry in Krakow had been a failure.

“The mold did not hold, micro-cracks appeared which caused leaks,” he explained.

“It was necessary to start all over again, but the second attempt was successful.”

The challenge now is to transport the giant bell to Brazil by boat – a journey expected to take a year. — AFP