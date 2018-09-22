Sapa holds peaceful assembly on O&G issue in Miri

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Sarawak Association for People’s Aspiration (Sapa) held a peaceful gathering at Miri City Council football field this morning to seek the kind cooperation of the management of Petronas and all other operators to comply with Sarawak laws.

Around 50 members from Sapa as well as the public gathered at the field carrying banners calling to “Restore Oil and Gas Rights” while waving old Sarawak flags.

Sapa founder Lina Soo said it is the aspiration of the people of Sarawak that all rights and interests of oil and gas be controlled and enforced by the state government in accordance with existing laws under the Oil Mining (Amendment) Ordinance 2018 (OMO).

“In this respect, this peaceful gathering held by the people of Sarawak whom we represent, reinforces our aspiration to seek the kind cooperation of the management of Petronas and all other operators to comply with Sarawak laws.

“The government of Sarawak has with effect from July 1 this year enforced the laws as stipulated under OMO on all upstream and downstream operations that the requirement for procurement of licenses and leases to enable legal operation must be complied with immediately,” she told The Borneo Post when met at MCC football field.

Following the gathering at the field, the participants moved by convoy to Petronas Carigali office in Lutong to pass a letter to seek cooperation of Petronas in getting oil and gas rights back to Sarawak.

Soo also revealed that there will be a talk on the same matter be held here tomorrow (Sunday).