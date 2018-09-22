Toxic alcohol poisoning: employers must monitor foreign workers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

IPOH: ​​​​​​​Employers hiring foreign workers are urged to monitor them as a result of toxic alcohol poisoning incidents involving the deaths of dozens of people including foreigners.

Minister of Human Resources M. Kula Segaran said low-cost liquor was often the choice of foreigners including some of them who could produce their own alcoholic beverages.

“I hope employers in this country will take immediate action by conducting checks on foreign workers’ residential premises if they are taking dangerous alcoholic beverages to avoid a worsening toxic alcohol poisoning situation.

“We want foreign workers who are willing to stay away from their families to come here and earn good income, not to be a victim of alcohol-poisoning,” he said.

He was met by reporters at the Healthy Lifestyle Programme Together with the Human Resources Minister, attended by about 100 participants comprising ministry staff at Bukit Kledang, Menglembu here today.

Segaran was asked to comment on the incidents of toxic alcohol poisoning which led to the deaths of foreign workers including Nepali, Bangladesh and Myammar.

Since Monday, over 20 people comprising both foreigners and locals had died or were hospitalised in the Klang Valley and Perak due to toxic alcohol poisoning.

In the meantime, Kula Segaran said the Cabinet meeting last Wednesday had instructed the ministry responsible to take firm action and conduct more stringent monitoring of premises owners who were found to be selling low-quality liquor.

“We (Cabinet) suggest that strict action should be taken as the sale of alcoholic beverages is readily available and the people are advised not to take low quality liquor to avoid any untoward incidents,” he said. – Bernama