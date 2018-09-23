A taste of Sarawak Laksa in Miri

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Most tourists landing at the Miri International Airport would ask their taxi drivers about food choices in the Resort City. And it would be quite normal for us cabbies to show them a good “Sarawak Laksa” outlet before driving them to their hotel. — A Miri taxi driver

A FRIEND from West Malaysia and a few others landed in Miri for the first time recently.

She told me the taxi driver who drove them to their hotel recommended the coffeeshop opposite their hotel for the best laksa in town.

After checking in, she and her friends went straight to the coffeeshop to try out the much touted laksa and found it “unique and very delectable”.

Indeed, Sarawak Laksa is now globally famous, especially after the late Anthony Bourdain introduced it to the world.

While in Kuching during his globe-trotting quest to seek out the world’s aperitive cuisine, he went to Choon Hui Café at Ban Hock Road and was so overwhelmed by the flavour of the exotic dish that he featured it twice on his TV shows — once on ‘No Reservations’ and the next for CNN’s ‘Parts Unknown.’

Following his shows, many chefs in the UK and Australia featured laksa on TV. The winsome dish was shown on Master Chef, Australia, winning rave reviews.

There were 63,000 YouTube results on Sarawak Laksa when I surfed the Net for more information. A further search found 20,000 videos on the dish plus 3,000 or more recipes.

This says a lot about the iconic delicacy.

Definition and origin

According to Edgar Ong, who wrote an article for Flavours magazine, Sarawak Laksa might owe its origin to a Teochew immigrant named Goh Lik Teck, a noodle pedlar at Carpenter Street in 1945.

“The dish was only made up of six ingredients — which is how it got its name – the Hokkien term for six sounds like ‘lak’ and ‘sa’ is slang for vermicelli,” Ong wrote.

There is another story about laksa.

The name is said to have originated from joining the words lak (spicy) and sa, a Hokkien word, meaning to grab whatever is available – which, more often than not, is rice vermicelli or bee hoon.

In an article by Mykuali Penang White Curry Laksa, the origin of the name is unclear.

One theory traces it back to Hindi-Persian lakhshah, referring to a type of vermicelli, which, in turn, may be derived from the Sanskrit lakshas, meaning “one hundred thousand” (lakh).

It has also been suggested laksa may come from the Chinese word, meaning “spicy sand,” due to the ground dried prawns which gives the sauce a sandy or gritty texture.

According to another theory, the name is linked to a similar sounding word — “dirty” —in Hokkien due to the dish’s appearance.

The Oxford Companion to Food states that laksa has its origin from the Persian word for noodle — laksha, meaning slippery.

Making Sarawak Laksa

Nancy Ng who owns a family laksa outlet in Miri, says to make the dish, the best ingredients must be used.

Ng, originally from Kuching, uses her own ingredients to make the soup stock. She does not use store-bought laksa paste.

“It’s not satisfying at all to use store-bought paste. You can’t get the freshness of laksa most of the time. Maybe the manufacturers have reduced certain ingredients these days due to costs. For my business, I use everything fresh and my mother’s recipe. We make our paste from scratch,” she told thesundaypost.

Very popular

Ng’s laksa is very popular in Miri. Her shop is crowded, especially during the weekends. I believe the quality of her Sarawak Laksa lies in the kampung chicken soup base.

According to most recipe books, belacan (shrimp paste) is a basic ingredient which gives the colouring of the soup. Otherwise the laksa will be pale in colour.

Other ingredients include coconut milk, tamarind, garlic, galangal and lemon grass. Garnishing is a must else it’s only a bowl of bee hoon with curry soup.

So to present Sarawak Laksa at its best, every outlet should be encouraged to have good garnishing with the basic omelette strips, shredded chicken, peeled boiled fresh prawns, freshly chopped coriander leaves and half a lime, at least.

Together with bee hoon, there should be bean sprouts (topped and tailed — or at least tailed) and chopped spring onions.

Most people don’t go for factory-made fish balls and fish cakes which actually shouldn’t be among the ingredients to make the best Sarawak laksa. The flavour is all in the chicken and prawn soup.

Secret paste

Since Sarawak laksa has become such a celebrity dish, stalls have mushroomed statewide over the past few years.

Everyone seems to be looking for the authentic Sarawak Laksa with every stall claiming it has the real thing!

Many stall owners in Miri use commercial pastes like The Twin Swallow, Manan’s Sarawak Laksa Paste and Liza’s, to mention three. Very few chefs can actually say they make their own paste.

The most famous brand locally might be the Swallow Brand, conjured up by Tan Yong Him in the 1960’s. He met with so much success that other laksa paste makers also joined the bandwagon, hoping to get a slice of the commercially successful business.

Tan’s son, Barett Tan Boon Tiang, marketed Barrett’s Sarawak Laksa paste internationally.

The Swallow Brand has been discontinued but there are many other ‘bird’ brands like the Helang Brand available in the market.

The secrets of these pastes are so well kept that nobody really knows what goes into a packet. So it might be a lot of guesswork and research for those who want to make Sarawak Laksa paste from scratch.

Own paste

It’s possible to make your own laksa paste.

Through trial and error, you can come up with your own creation by blending the following ingredients — shallots, garlic, lemon grass, galangal and dried chillies and ground spices like coriander seeds, cumin, star anise, cardamom, clove and nutmeg.

Sounds like a thousand ingredients! All these will be fried in good quality oil with sesame seed paste added.

It’s hard work, including a lot of time and muscles, according to Nancy of Nancy’s Noodles, Miri.

Homemaker Aunty Helen suggests that after making the paste, both chicken and prawn broth be boiled with some coconut milk and a small hint of fish sauce.

The laksa paste is fried again in a pot when the guests arrive. Once the fragrance fills the kitchen, the broth is added. Simmering may take half an hour or so. So timing the readiness of the laksa soup is very important.

Aunty Helen says she will only start serving when her guests are seated. Bowls of bee hoon will be placed on the table and she will pour in the correct amount of laksa soup.

After that, she will arrange the garnishing with shredded omelettes, cooked prawns and strips of chicken, yong sui or coriander, some chillies and spring onions.

Her pot of laksa soup will be put back on the stove for slow simmering.

A special sambal in a small sauce bowl and lime is served on the side. The result is a laksa that’s satisfying to both cook and guests alike.

In a way, the cook can control the spiciness of the laksa soup and anyone needing more chillies can add some of the sambal provided.

Most prefer a milder Sarawak Laksa with a homely touch, not overwhelmingly sour, yet with a good hint of tamarind and fresh lime.

Aunty Helen says 10 people will be the right number she likes to entertain.

Difficult description

It’s difficult to really describe that special Sarawak Laksa, served in a bowl, to turn on the taste bud.

A friend used to say “you can forget where you are and even who you are. You just want to put up one leg on the chair and enjoy the laksa.”

Many locals like to have Sarawak Laksa for breakfast. The late Anthony Bourdain called it “breakfast of the gods.”

Most Mirians, like most Sarawakians, will squeeze the lime into the bowl without tasting the broth, then add the belacan sambal as if it’s a religious ritual. Some might even ask for more lime and sambal.

Sarawak Laksa is definitely not a bowl of just curry with coconut milk and bee hoon but something special which came from a man who hawked his bee hoon with a special soup in Kuching after the Second World War.

There are, indeed, some secrets in the Sarawak Laksa paste that lures you back to that special laksa stall in Miri again and again.