Boy, 11, critical after bee attack

KUCHING: A boy is in critical condition after being stung over 70 times by a swarm of bees at Kampung Pasir Ulu, Lundu yesterday.

Sources said the incident happened around noon when the 11-year-old victim and his eight-year-old cousin entered a small jungle near their village.

The cousin, who was also stung albeit only a few times, was sent along with the victim to Sarawak General Hospital here for treatment. It is learned the 11-year-old is warded in the Red Zone while his cousin received treatment in the Yellow Zone.

Separately, a man believed to be suffering from depression was found unconscious by family members at their house in Kampung Sejingkat yesterday.

The 28-year-old, who is believed to have consumed poison, was rushed via ambulance to Sarawak General Hospital and placed in the Red Zone for treatment.

In another unrelated case, a woman in her 40s suffered head and body injuries after she was assaulted by her husband at Kampung Kudei here yesterday afternoon. It is said that the victim had just returned home when she was beaten with a chair following a misunderstanding with her husband.

The victim managed to escape and headed straight to her in-laws’ house before being sent to the hospital for treatment.