Election postponed to ensure clean election – Anwar

KOTA KINABALU: PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the postponement of party elections in several states yesterday and today was to ensure a clean election process.

He said the postponement would allow the party’s election committee to rectify weaknesses that were discovered.

“There were weaknesses in the elections, that is why the election is postponed in some states, Kedah, yesterday, and Perak today to ensure the election is clean.

“My answer to those who threw chairs, they will be thrown out of the party,” he said when speaking at the Malaysia Day celebration organised by Api-Api PKR here today.

Also present was Sabah PKR chairperson Christina Liew, who is Sabah Deputy Chief Minister.

Yesterday, the party elections in four states, namely Perlis, Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka was postponed to a date to be fixed later following several problems during the election process held in Penang and Kedah.

The postponement was announced by the party’s Election Committee secretary Ismail Yusop.

Anwar likened the party election to a family competition where those who lost the contest would still remain in the party.

“Those who win do not win all, and those who lost, do not lose all. That is our principle,” he added.

Speaking to reporters after giving a talk on “Membina dan Merealisasikan Ideologi Kesatuan Bangsa” at a Malaysia Baharu seminar, he said the postponement of the elections was to strengthen the existing party election system.

To that effect, Anwar said he had instructed the party’s election committee to rectify whatever weaknesses that existed.

“There are one or two PKR members who are not suitable to be in the party. Once they are proven guilty, they will be thrown out of the party,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Anwar paid a courtesy call on the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri. – Bernama