Huge turnout at World Heart Day 2018 Walk-A-Mile event

KUCHING: About 2,000 people from all walks of life participated in the World Heart Day (WHD) 2018 Walk-a-Mile event held at Saradise BDC this morning.

The event, themed ‘My Heart, Your Heart’ was launched by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who is also the chairman of the Sarawak Heart Foundation.

WHD is an annual event held throughout the world, and in Sarawak, it has been held for the last 20 years.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also the event organising chairman and the Board of Trustee of Sarawak Heart Foundation said WHD is a global event that sees individuals, families, communities, organisations and governments around the world taking part in activities, to take charge of their health and that of others.

“It has the power to unite the people in the fight against the number one killer, which is the heart diseases, inspire and drives actions to encourage healthy living across the world,” said Dr Sim, who is also Batu Kawah assemblyman.

Among those present were Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Ragad Kurdi Taib and Kuching North City Commission Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai.