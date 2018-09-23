No directive yet on ban of plastic straws — Sempurai

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has not received any directive to ban the use of plastic straws in eateries under its jurisdiction.

Its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said this when asked if SRDC would ask eatery operators to reduce the use of plastic straws, following media reports that plastic straws would be banned in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan from Jan 1 next year.

The ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Adnan Mohd Ikhsan was quoted as saying that businesses still found to be using plastic straws next year would risk having their business licences terminated.

Adnan also said business owners might also be fined, lose their deposits, have their trading items confiscated or even imprisoned.

Sempurai said: “We haven’t received instructions from any Sarawak or federal authorities on the ban of plastic straws.

“As far as practicality is concerned, we need to give some time for the consumers to adjust to this ban (if enforced).”

He said the use of plastic straws was a practical way for people to drink or sip from canned or bottled soft drinks without using cups or glasses.

“Of course, environmental issue is also our concern. We will abide by any directive from the Ministry of Local Government and Housing when the time comes,” he said.