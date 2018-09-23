World 

Palestinian killed in fresh Gaza clashes

Combo photos of a masked Palestinian climbing an Israeli observation point after having crossed the barbed-wired border fence, amidst clashes along the Israeli border east of Gaza City. — AFP photo

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in new clashes along the Gaza border on Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory said.

A spokesman for the ministry told AFP that Karim Mohammed Kallab, 25, died after being shot in the stomach during protests east of Gaza City.

More than 300 other people were wounded, including 54 who were shot with live ammunition, spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

Palestinians have been demonstrating along the border for months in often violent protests that have seen at least 185 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since March 30.

Palestinian youths use slingshots to hurl objects towards Israeli forces amidst clashes during a demonstration along the Israeli fence east of Gaza City. — AFP photo

One Israeli soldier has been killed by a Palestinian sniper.

AFP correspondents said Friday’s clashes were more ferocious than in recent weeks.

The Israeli army said more than 10,000 people had gathered in several locations along the border on Friday evening.

“The rioters are hurling grenades and explosive devices, burning tires and hurling rocks at (Israeli) troops and the security fence,” it said.

It added that its forces were responding with live fire “in accordance with standard operating procedures”. — AFP

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)

 

BorneoPost Online

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of

This service is provided on BorneoPost online standard Policies and Conditions. Copyright 2010-2018 BorneoPost Online. All Rights Reserved.