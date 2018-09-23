Palestinian killed in fresh Gaza clashes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in new clashes along the Gaza border on Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory said.

A spokesman for the ministry told AFP that Karim Mohammed Kallab, 25, died after being shot in the stomach during protests east of Gaza City.

More than 300 other people were wounded, including 54 who were shot with live ammunition, spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.

Palestinians have been demonstrating along the border for months in often violent protests that have seen at least 185 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since March 30.

One Israeli soldier has been killed by a Palestinian sniper.

AFP correspondents said Friday’s clashes were more ferocious than in recent weeks.

The Israeli army said more than 10,000 people had gathered in several locations along the border on Friday evening.

“The rioters are hurling grenades and explosive devices, burning tires and hurling rocks at (Israeli) troops and the security fence,” it said.

It added that its forces were responding with live fire “in accordance with standard operating procedures”. — AFP