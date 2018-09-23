PKKM relieved as licence application issue resolved

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MIRI: The Miri Vehicle Dealers Association (PKKM) is relieved that issues related to its outstanding commercial vehicle licence applications have finally been resolved.

Its chairman Michael Teng said the association has received approval letters on their applications from the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board (CVLB) Sarawak on Sept 19.

“On behalf of the association, I would like to thank Transport Minister Anthony Loke for assisting us to settle the outstanding applications on commercial vehicle licence which involved a total of 755 applications,” he told thesundaypost when met after presenting donations to senior citizens at Miri Home for The Aged yesterday.

Teng said he forwarded the problem faced by the association two months ago via DAP Miri, and that Loke had tasked Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei to assist and solve the issue.

On the event, Teng led PPKM members to visit the Home to distribute mooncakes as well as cash donations to its residents, in conjunction with the Mooncake Festival celebration. Also present was the Home’s person-in-charge Betty Pong.