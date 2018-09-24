Local Chinese daily to cease printing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Sarawak-based Chinese daily International Times will cease its printing operations beginning next month.

In a press statement today, International Times managing director and editor in-chief Datuk Wee Kok Tiong said the newspaper will stop its circulation from Oct 16.

Despite so, he said the newspaper will carry on with its news website.

“We are grateful for the support we have had from all our readers, and we will continue to bring about the latest news and promotion for everyone,” he said.