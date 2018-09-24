MPOB told to do research to overcome bagworm problem

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SLIM RIVER: The Primary Industries Ministry has instructed the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) to conduct immediate research to resolve the issue of bagworm infestation at several oil palm estates in the country.

Its Minister, Teresa Kok, said the ministry, through its agencies, was committed in finding ways to resolve the issue that frequently dogged oil palm smallholders and planters.

“The research must be focused on these leaf-eating’insects (bagworms) because if 20 per cent was infected, it is a serious matter and can hurt settlers’ income.

“The ministry has raised this issue and will focus on diseases plaguing oil palm plantations. So this will be the main focus of the research,” she told reporters after launching a programme explaining about the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil Certification and the control of leaf-eating insects, which was attended by Felda settlers at Felda Gunung Besout 2 here yesterday.

Kok said her ministry would consider having research on the mixed cropping method which might be introduced for oil palm plantations.

She was introduced to this method recently by Brazilian scientists.

“I am not certain whether this is the best way. Nonetheless, I will bring this matter up with the MPOB,” she added. — Bernama