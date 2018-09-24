National language should be upheld to unite the people — Anwar

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The people should uphold the national language to ensure the country’s unity, PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said yesterday.

Speaking at the ‘New Malaysia’ seminar organised by the Sabah Youth and Sports Ministry and Sabah Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM), he explained that the principle of upholding the national language was enshrined in the Constitution to bind the people as one nation.

“I still defend the principles enshrined in the National Constitution, namely regarding language, of special priviledges, on the matter of Islam and the rulers, this, for me, is the way to bind us as a nation … by providing enough space to believers of all other religions.

“Hence, the use of other languages, including English, as well as economic growth of all races, is not questioned.

“The problem is our slowness or weakness, especially among our leadership to ensure that the platform is not only understood but that the principle is implemented,” he said when delivering a special speech titled ‘Building and Realising the Ideology of the Nation’ in conjunction with the seminar here. — Bernama