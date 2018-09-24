Nazir Razak to step down as CIMB chairman
KUCHING: CIMB chairman Datuk Seri Nazir Tun Razak, brother of former prime minister, has announced stepping down from the position by December 31.
“The sun is setting on my time in CIMB.
“I just announced that I will step down as Chairman of CIMB by 31st December 2018. The Board will now activate its succession plan to decide on the next Chairman and the exact date of handover,” he said today, in an almost-poetic post on Instagram, with a photo of himself against the backdrop of a setting sun.
Nazir, who is 52, also spoke of his experiences in the company and contributions to the CIMB brand.
“It is time for me to commit fully to my next mission on the Asean stage,” he concluded.
View this post on Instagram
The sun is setting on my time in CIMB. I just announced that I will step down as Chairman of CIMB by 31st December 2018. The Board will now activate its succession plan to decide on the next Chairman and the exact date of handover. Over the last 29 years, I have had the privilege of a front row seat on the amazing CIMB journey from fledgling corporate finance franchise to leading Malaysian investment bank to an ASEAN universal bank. Thank you CIMB, #teamCIMB and #CIMBalumni. After our CEO transition in 2014 and then success of T18, CIMB is now financially strong, organisationally robust and firmly institutionalised. My CIMB mission is accomplished and final affirmation of success will come with my departure and CIMB continue grow from strength to strength. I am 52 years young. It is time for me to commit fully to my next mission on the Asean stage.