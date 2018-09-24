Nazir Razak to step down as CIMB chairman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: CIMB chairman Datuk Seri Nazir Tun Razak, brother of former prime minister, has announced stepping down from the position by December 31.

“The sun is setting on my time in CIMB.

“I just announced that I will step down as Chairman of CIMB by 31st December 2018. The Board will now activate its succession plan to decide on the next Chairman and the exact date of handover,” he said today, in an almost-poetic post on Instagram, with a photo of himself against the backdrop of a setting sun.

Nazir, who is 52, also spoke of his experiences in the company and contributions to the CIMB brand.

“It is time for me to commit fully to my next mission on the Asean stage,” he concluded.