297 left homeless in Sungai Katibas longhouse fire

SONG: A total of 297 residents of the 32-door Rumah Dagom Sangai at Nanga Makut in Sungai Katibas here were left with only clothes on their back after their longhouse was razed to the ground in a fire today.

Deputy Song police chief ASP Balie Jelian said Tuai Rumah Dagom and his charges could not save anything in the incident that reportedly happened at 8am.

He said the longhouse, which still maintained a traditional longhouse structure, was located about one hour 30 minutes’ longboat ride from Song town in upriver Sungai Katibas.

“As of now, the cause of the fire and amount of losses cannot be confirmed.

“Police, Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Song district office and Welfare Department all have gone to the scene to investigate and provide assistance to the victims,” he said via WhatsApp.

Balie also said that the victims were temporarily sheltered at a nearby school SK Lubok Bedil.

Meanwhile, Song Bomba had deployed six personnel to the scene after they received a call on the incident at 10.21am.

Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi will visit the fire victims tomorrow.