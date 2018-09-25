4,000 take part in 17th Nestle Omega Plus Walk-A-Mile

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Nestle Omega Plus Walk-A-Mile returned for the 17th consecutive year yesterday at Taman Tasik Perdana (Lake Gardens) to mark the World Heart Day.

The longest running and walking event in Malaysia returned with the largest crowd turnout yet: 4,000 Malaysians pledging to take their first steps towards better heart health.

It also marks the 17th year of partnership with Yayasan Jantung Malaysia (YJM) in the fight against high cholesterol, a major risk factor of heart disease.

“Walk-A-Mile reflects our brand’s purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future for all. It is an extension of our commitment to empowering Malaysians to lead longer, fuller lives by encouraging them to adopt heart healthy habits, such as eating a balanced diet and getting regular physical activity.

“While the responsibility of each and every individual remains central, as the leading advocate of heart health, it is our belief that collectively we all have a role to play,” added a press release by Nestle Omega Plus.

In addition to the Hearty Checks (health checks), this year’s Walk-A-Mile featured a host of exciting and interactive Hearty activities to help participants learn more about heart health.

The mile-long Hearty Walk along a planned route around the lake consisted of quizzes and obstacles on facts and myths associated with cholesterol.

Through Hearty Steps, participants learned a series of simple exercise steps while at the Hearty Boost station, they were treated to heart healthy drinks.

To learn more about Nestle Omega Plus, visit www.facebook.com/NestleOmegaPlus for more details.