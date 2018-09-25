Academy offers professional drone handling course

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Drone owners who wish to engage in commercial work can now sign up for the Professional Drone Handling Course conducted by UAS & Robotics Academy Malaysia (URA) at Sumiran Eco Camp in Rantau Panjang near here.

URA head of training Captain Sudhir Kumaren said participants who successfully complete the three-stage course will be commissioned as professional drone operators and be able to obtain a permit or license from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“By having a permit or license issued by CAAM, the authorised drone operators would be eligible for commercial works that also include filming and mapping,” he told reporters when met during the Drone Adventure Camp organised by URA Kuching and Sumiran Eco Camp at the camp’s premises yesterday.

Apart from the course, Sudhir said URA also conducts drone camps to create awareness among the public, particularly drone owners, to always adhere to the rules and practise safety while flying drones.

“There are many people who fly their drone aimlessly, not realising that their actions can become a risk to others.

“Through the drone camps, we educate the public on how to operate a drone without endangering others,” he said, adding that camp participants would also be given certificates.

Meanwhile, the three-day Drone Adventure Camp was participated by 14 aerospace engineering students from Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore to learn the basic safety of flying drones.

The participants will be mentored by chief instructor Captain Lucas Tan, chief drone instructor Alisdair Garrick and URA flight instructors Grace Yii, Fostter Lawen and Andy Newton.

Established seven years ago, URA is the first drone training academy in the country.

With branches in Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur, it has conducted numerous aviation related courses.