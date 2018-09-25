‘Bicycle Buddies’ cycles across S’wak to raise fund, create awareness of sepsis

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A total of 28 women from United Kingdom (UK) and Singapore are cycling across Sarawak rainforest to raise fund and create awareness of sepsis.

Sepsis is a serious medical condition which the body overwhelmingly response to infections that can lead to organs failure and death.

Calling themselves “Bicycle Buddies”, the group is dedicated to raise money for sepsis survivors in the UK.

“It is very difficult to diagnose sepsis and it could hit you immediately and you can die immediately if they don’t find the symptoms,” explained Lorraine Stanton, who is one of the Bicycle Buddies members on the danger of sepsis to reporters today.

The group cycling journey had started from Sept 22 until Sept 28. They are covering a distance of 50 to 60 kilometres per day.

When asked on the journey experience so far, Yvonne Konieczna, who is one of the group leaders from UK said that the hot and humid weather are a challenge for the group.

“It’s very very hot, its very humid and the some of the hills are quite steep. We can train and work hard (in the UK) but it could not prepare us for this weather,” she said.

However, she said that the group was impressed with the scenery along the journey and the hospitality was truly amazing.

Another group leader Mel Greenway said that they are looking to raise about 30,000 pound collectively with other charity organisations.

The group was also grateful to Paradesa Borneo for supporting them with bicycles in their initiative to raise fund for charity.

The group are passing through Annah Raise Longhouse in Padawan, Siniawan Bazaar, Kubah National Park before ending at Lundu Bazaar.

With members ranging from 25 to 70 years old, the Bicycle Buddies members are not professional cyclists but a diverse set of ladies like-minded for their love of cycling and passion for charity.

The charity cycling tour is supported by Sarawak Tourism Board.