Country’s revenue affected by presence of counterfeit products

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Counterfeit goods flooding the market are impacting the country’s revenue, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said products should go through a registration process for authentication that would provide revenue to the country.

“Non-genuine products do not undergo any pre-condition (to authenticate them and bring them here) but can be found in the market, and this indirectly leads to a loss of revenue for the government,” he told reporters after launching the Shell Helix product range featuring “Made for Malaysia” labels here today.

“Secondly, non-genuine products are risky in terms of quality, and its usage can cause an immediate adverse effect on the vehicle’s engine as well potential casualties,” he added.

Saifuddin Nasution said the presence of counterfeit products indicated the need for his ministry to improve ongoing enforcement through more widespread and aggressive monitoring.

At the launch, Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd introduced “Made for Malaysia” labels for five best-selling Shell Helix products – Shell Helix Ultra 5W 40 (4L), Shell Helix HX7 10W 40 (4L), Shell Helix HX7 5W 30 (4L), Shell Helix HX5 10W 30 (3L), dan Shell Helix HX5 15W 40 (4L). These products are blended and packed at Shell’s lubricant oil blending plant in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

The new front label can be peeled to reveal a unique quick response (QR) code for quick product authentication while the label at the back features information in English and Bahasa Malaysia.

The QR code also enables easy registration for the Shell Advantage Rewards programme which rewards customers with goodies that include a sign-up bonus, Shell Helix Engine Warranty and free Shell Helix products (terms and conditions apply).

Shell Malaysia Managing Director Shairan Huzani Husain said the move to introduce the labels was a strategic investment by the company to protect the interests of both car owners and trade partners by enabling them to identify official genuine products.

“The presence of counterfeit and unauthorised products in the market is affecting customer confidence and negatively impacting our trade partners’ businesses. The decision to begin local production of official genuine Shell Helix products meant exclusively for the Malaysian market and clearly identify them with the ’Made for Malaysia’ labels, is a key step to address this issue,” he noted.

Shairan added that there were no changes to the formulations of the Made-for-Malaysia Shell Helix engine oils.

The introduction of Shell Helix products with “Made for Malaysia” labels is expected to be completed by January next year. – Bernama