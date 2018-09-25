Deputy minister dismisses alleged affair, makes police report

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A federal deputy minister has lodged a police report urging the authorities to investigate the writer of a blog who alleged an affair between the Kota Belud MP and her public relations officer.

Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, deputy minister of Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment, made the report yesterday in Subang Jaya.

In a statement issued yesterday, she categorically denied all accusations against her contained in a post of the blogger last Saturday.

“I am making this report to clear my name and my family’s. I also want the writer of the portal to be investigated,” she stated.

Munirah, who is the Wirawati (young women’s wing) chief of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), came to know of the article through a link sent to her by a friend via WhatsApp.

On her Facebook account, the MP stressed that she was not involved in any affair as claimed by the blogger.

“The article by the blogger is maliciously intended to destroy my integrity as an elected representative of the people,” she said. — Bernama