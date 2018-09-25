Free talk on retirement savings offers chance to win investment units

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The ‘Save More for Your Future with PRS’ talk on Sept 29 at Crown Towers, Jalan Pending here will see attendees having a chance to win lucky draw prizes in the form of RM200 in Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) units.

The talk, scheduled to start at 9am on the ninth floor, is jointly organised by Private Pension Administrator (PPA) Malaysia, Kenanga Investors and See Hua Group.

Members of the public are invited to attend the free talk, with only 200 seats available on a first come, first serve basis.

A statement yesterday said PRS contributors are eligible for income tax relief up to RM3,000, while youths aged between 20 and 30 who save a total of RM1,000 in the scheme will receive RM1,000 in PRS units free.

PRS is a voluntary long-term savings and investment scheme designed for retirement. It is centrally administered by PPA Malaysia and regulated by the Securities Commission Malaysia.

Though admission is free, members of the public are advised to register to confirm their seats via http://gg.gg/shppa.