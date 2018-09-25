Fundamental freedoms must be aligned with international standards – Dewan Rakyat Speaker

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Parliamentarians have to ensure that the Federal Constitution and laws relating to freedom of expression, access to information and press freedom are in line with international human right standards, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

He said these rights are underscored as a target for Goal 16 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which obligates every state to guarantee public access to information and fundamental freedoms.

“Currently, we have several legislations that regulate and to a certain extent which restrict freedom of expression, access to information and press freedom. In the past, we have seen how these laws were used to silence someone, restricting access and dissemination of information.

“In order to prevent abuse of the law, it is not sufficient for the people to leave the fate of country to a few good elected individuals (MPs) but institutions and authorities need to play an important role,” he said when officiating the Roundtable with Parliamentarians: Aligning National Legislation with International Standards on Freedom of Expression, Access to Information and Press Freedom, here today.

Thus in the context of the new Malaysia, he added that the recent-elected government had given its word for a true democracy including press freedom, as well as freedom to criticise the government to ensure check and balance in the country.

Currently Malaysia is ranked 145 out of 180 countries in the World Press Freedom Index 2018 as published by Reporters Without Borders and the ranking is not a positive reflection of Malaysia’s aspirations towards becoming a developed nation.

Meanwhile, in the roundtable session, Media Advisor to the Prime Minister Datuk A.Kadir Jasin expressed the need to set up a Malaysian Media Council (MMC) to elevate the image of the media industry in the country and to act as a regulating body to strengthen its credibility.

“MPs can play big role in creating a new environment where we can celebrate (press) freedom,” he said. – Bernama