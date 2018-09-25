KFR group demand RM4 million for release of Indonesian fishermen

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The kidnap-for-ransom (KFR) group have demanded RM4 million for the release of the two Indonesian fishermen who were taken hostage near Gaya Island off Semporna waters on September 11.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the information was obtain following a telephone call received by one of the victim’s wife from the kidnappers around 10.24am on September 18.

“The call was believed made from Philippine, based on the international number, to one of the victim’s wife in Sulawesi where the caller demanded for RM4 million for the release of both victims.

“The caller however did not made any threat or gave any specific time frame for the ransom to be paid,” he said.

Omar reveal this following the development of the two Indonesian fishermen, Usman Yunus, 35, and Samsul Saguni, 40, who were taken hostage by two men armed with M16 machine guns near Gaya Island off Semporna waters on September 11.

Two of the victims colleague however manage to prevent from being abducted after hiding in compartments inside the vessel.

The kidnappers then speed off in a pump boat to an unknown location, where is now reported to be in Talipao, Sulu the Philippines, with their hostages.

Omar added that Malaysian security forces are keeping tab on the development and will provide assistance if needed.

Meanwhile, in another development, Omar said authorities are still waiting for the state government’s decision on the issue of pump boats used by fishermen in the east coast.

“We are waiting for the state government’s decision and from our side, we will look at the justification on the use of pump boats.

“What ever the decision made by the government, we will comply,” he said.