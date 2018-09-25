Longhouse folk told to support their leaders

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: Residents of Rumah Jambon Antas (formerly Rumah Pasang) at Nanga Ensilai, Batang Rajang here and the nearby longhouses are reminded not to forget those who have helped them.

Tuai Rumah Jambon Antas gave this reminder at the ‘Leader meet the People’ gathering with Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat at his longhouse on Sunday.

“We must remember the good deeds of those who helped us. All these years we received various physical projects and assistance from Jefferson Jamit Unyat, the Bukit Goram assemblyman, and Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, the Kapit member of Parliament. They really helped us a lot. We must reciprocate their kindness.

“What we need to do is support and follow their leadership. During the coming state election, we vote for Jamit to make sure he is returned to the State Legislative Assembly,” he said.

He told the residents that being in the rural areas, they were dependent on the government to bring development projects to enhance their living standard.

“Jamit and Nanta have approved various projects at Nanga Ensilai all these years. These projects benefited all of us here. Thus, we should support them,” he said, while advising them not to be hoodwinked by those who came around to lobby for support.

He also said: “As Sarawakians, we must support GPS (Gabungun Parti Sarawak) comprising state-based parties PBB, PRS, SUPP and PDP that are sensitive to the needs and aspirations of Sarawakians.”

Jamit’s purpose of visiting the longhouse was to inspect the some 600-foot long drain to detour rainwater from directly flowing down the slope to reduce soil erosion, to inspect the water front retention wall to prevent landslide and to meet the villagers to explain the current political scenario.

Jamit approved MRP grant of RM30,000 to the JKKK of Rumah Jambon for its planned activities.

Among those who also spoke at the gathering were Temenggong Wilfred Billy Panyau, Penghulu Pasang Tubak, Assistant Tuai Rumah Ricky Laju and Tuai Rumah Ajang of Sungai Goh.