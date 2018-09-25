Man killed, three others hurt in two-vehicle collision

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

SERIAN: A man was killed while three others were hurt after the vehicle they were involved in a two-vehicle collision at KM 76, Jalan Kuching-Sri Aman here yesterday.

State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased identified as Thomas Inggol Unggau, 42, who hailed from Kampung Belimbing.

In the 8.10pm incident, the victim was among the four occupants of the sedan car driven by the victim’s friend, when he lost control of car and collided head-on with a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle

“All four victims (including the victim) were pulled out of their vehicles, moments before the sedan car caught fire.

“Thomas suffered injuries to his neck and leg was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Serian Hospital, while the three other victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment” he said when contacted today.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987