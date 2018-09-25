Marshalls not allowed to control traffic – PDRM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Marshalls are not allowed to control traffic at events like competitions or convoy activities, according to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

In a statement here yesterday, PDRM said that if such services were required, traffic police must be enlisted.

Members of the public and road users can disregard instructions from such marshalls if they take on the role of traffic policemen, like asking people to give way, stopping vehicles at intersections or rerouting vehicles,” it said.

Action can be taken against any individual or group if they carry out traffic control duties in the absence of traffic policemen under Section 21 of the Police Act 1967 or Section 79 (2) of the Road Transport Department, the statement added. – Bernama