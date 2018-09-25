MyKad issued via Mobile Bus service in 45 minutes — JPN DG

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department (JPN) through its JPN Mobile Bus service will be issuing MyKad in 45 minutes to an hour, says its director-general Datuk Mohamad Razin Abdullah.

He said the pioneer service which began in July would enable clients to apply for MyKad at the bus, have it printed and handed over to client directly.

“Earlier, clients who applied via JPN Mobile Bus at selected locations can only collect their ready MyKad at JPN branches in five days,” he told reporters after flagging off the 2018 JPN Day Mobile Expedition for the Eastern and Southern Zones here yesterday.

He added that the purpose was to improve the delivery service of the department for the people in line with its slogan ‘JPN with people at heart’.

The JPN Mobile Expedition from Sept 15 to 30 began with Sarawak, Sabah and the Northern Zones. — Bernama