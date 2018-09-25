One night, six band, one stage at Rockneo ‘18

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: One night, six bands, one stage at Rockneo ’18 was a concert that brings not only local acts together but also people from all over Sabah in one place.

Over 500 people attended the event and witnessed the outstanding performances at Drum Asia Live KK’s stage.

Bornaya Events, the organizer of this event said that, “We are satisfied. It was exactly how we pictured it to be. Our aim is to give a platform to the bands and to gather concert-goers in one place to enjoy live music together and we managed to achieve that. Plus, it was the perfect weather and scenery, overlooking KK’s beautiful sunset.”

The concert started at 5pm with an opening act by the Buzzing Joker, followed by Suistereo, Me Gusta!!, Chugs On Deck, The Jethroés and finally B.O.I.L.

Each band was given about 35 minutes to perform five original songs and one cover song. It was a fantastic night of rock feast that showcases the different angles of rock genre. From alternative and punk, to moshphit and grunge.

It was definitely a historical moment for the bands to be able to play and witness their music being appreciated by those who came and filled the space at Drum Asia Live KK, showing their support to the local acts.

The organizer for Rockneo ’18 hopes that this concert will make an impact to the local music scene, as to encourage local musicians from all genres to never give up in making good music and always supporting local music.