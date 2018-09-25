SRB anniversary fun run easily beats 250-runner target

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KAPIT: A total of 396 participants took part in a fun run around the town recently to mark the 25th anniversary of Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB).

The 4km run saw Yong Zin Fei, Loh Leong Hua and Tony Limbi emerge as the top three winners in the men’s open category, while Jaselina Jelaini, Nia Kanisius and Ling Sei Hiong were the top three finishers in the women’s open category, respectively.

Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi and Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit officiated at the event.

In his brief remarks, Nanta thanked SRB for selecting Kapit as one of the venues for the celebration.

He also lauded the overwhelming response as the organiser had only targeted 250 participants for the event.

Among those present were SRB controller Richard Tajan and deputy controller Abang Mohammad Abang Naili.