Suzuki launches all new DF175A, DF150A outboard engines

SIBU: The all-new Suzuki outboard engines DF175A and DF150A were unveiled during the six-day Genoa Boat Show in Italy on Sept 20.

KTS Trading Sdn Bhd general manager Augustine Ling in a statement yesterday said KTS Trading is the local distributor of Suzuki outboard engines.

According to him, the DF175A and DF150A have enhanced driving performance and fuel efficiency through the adoption of advanced technology.

“The main features of the two include adopting advanced technologies like high compression ratio, Lean Burn Control System, and Semi-Direct Air Intake System to the 2,867cm3 four-stroke in-line four-cylinder engine common to the DF200A.”

Compared to conventional models, he said the DF175A has enhanced maximum torque by up to 14 per cent and fuel efficiency by 14 per cent, while DF150A has enhanced maximum torque by up to 3.1 per cent and fuel efficiency by seven per cent.

Ling added that the Suzuki Water Detecting System is installed to protect from engine failure by detecting water mixed in fuel.

“User-friendliness is enhanced through various functions such as the Suzuki Easy Start System, which enables the driver to just turn the key once instead of holding it to start the engine, and the Suzuki Troll Mode System which maintains slow, stable driving.”

He said the DF175A and DF150A will be produced at the Kosai Plant in Japan and sold worldwide, including in North America, Europe and Japan.

He said its full line-up of outboard engines, from DF2.5 to DF350A including new white models of smaller outboards, were exhibited at the Genoa Boat Show.

“Plus, newly-developed Suzuki Multi-Function Display will be premiered. It comes in a variety of sizes (7, 9, 12 and 16-inch screens) including the 16-inch screen, which is the largest size offered by the outboard manufacturer.”

Ling said with this new premium accessory, Suzuki aims to provide the ultimate connectivity to unite the boat driver with the surrounding environment.

“This was achieved through valuable features such as chart plotter, radar, fish finder and weather information via an internet connection.

“On top of that, this new screen gives drivers access to all Suzuki engine data, so they can easily and quickly see the performance of the outboard in one clear view.”

Unlike any other display screens on the market, he said Suzuki’s new Multi-Function Display can be set up to display just engine data, or a combination of engine and environmental information.