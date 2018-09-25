Trump meets Abe ahead of UN assembly

Click to print (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump on Sunday flew to New York ahead of this week’s gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, where he met with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the evening.

“Going to New York. Will be with Prime Minister Abe of Japan tonight, talking Military and Trade. We have done much to help Japan, would like to see more of a reciprocal relationship. It will all work out!” he tweeted before his helicopter landed in Wall Street at around 5.45pm (2145 GMT).

Following dinner with Trump at the president’s New York tower, Abe told reporters the pair discussed North Korea and its abduction of Japanese citizens, along with US-Japan and international trade, “in a warm atmosphere as usual.”

“On the North Korean issue, we agreed to further boost the momentum created at the historic US-North Korea summit in June and cooperate closely and firmly in realising the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” Abe said.

North Korea and Iran are set to dominate the UN General Assembly, where Trump will be in the spotlight as he continues to upend global diplomacy. — AFP