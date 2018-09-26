1MDB: Rosmah meets MACC to give second statement

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to give her statement in connection to the investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

This is the second time Rosmah has been summoned by the MACC after she was called there on June 5 in connection to the investigations into the case involving SRC International Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary company of 1MDB.

Dressed in a floral baju kurung and green headscarf, Rosmah arrived at about 9.50 a.m. in a black Proton Perdana without police escort. Tight police security was obvious in the compounds of the MACC building.

She walked swiftly into the MACC building, ignoring the many media personnel who were present.

It is understood that Rosmah will give a statement to MACC officials in the investigation room in the building.

Dozens of local and international media personnel had gathered outside the MACC building as early as 6.30 a.m. today to cover the case.

Yesterday, MACC officials arrived at Rosmah’s home in Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, in Kuala Lumpur, to hand her a notice to be present at the commission headquarters to give a statement in connection to the case.

According to local press reports, Rosmah was expected to face more than 20 criminal charges, mostly connected to money laundering.

Last Thursday, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the agency did not discount the possibility that Rosmah would be charged soon. – Bernama