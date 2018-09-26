Al-Ishsal Ishak appointed new MCMC chairman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Al-Ishsal Ishak, the group chief executive officer of Pos Malaysia, has been appointed the new chairman of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for two years beginning Oct 1.

In a statement today, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said Al-Ishsal, who holds a Bachelor of Management (Honours) degree from Universiti Sains Malaysia, was a Japan Airlines scholar at Sophia University in Tokyo.

After completing his studies, he became an entrepreneur in the digital arena from 1994 to 2008, he said.

Al-Ishsal later joined McCann-Erickson Worldgroup as its chief digital officer. He has also served as the chief executive officer of Baraka Telecom.

He also worked as the senior vice-president of marketing and products at Malaysia Airlines Bhd and held senior positions in AirAsia Group Bhd and Tune Group. He was also the managing director for Southeast Asia of ECO Capacity Exchange Ltd (London) as well as trainer and consultant of Airbus Group before joining Pos Malaysia as its group CEO.

Al-Ishsal has also worked with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and was a former member of the National Information Technology Council (NITC). – Bernama