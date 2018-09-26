Awang Tengah and delegation in China to formalise aquaculture deal

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: A delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan is now in China to formalise aquaculture development in Sarawak.

The delegation, made up of officers from Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) and Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development (MIED) visited Fujian and Hainan provinces.

The main objective of the visit is to meet potential investors, make technical visits and formalise the aquaculture investment in Sarawak, STIDC said through a press statement issued in Fuzhou yesterday (Sept 25).

In Fuzhou (Fujian Province), Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development and Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources met up with officials of Fujian Tengzhou Investment Group.

Fujian Tengzhou Investment Group has expressed its interest to invest in Sarawak.

“The project has the potential to generate over 1,000 employment opportunities for Sarawak as well as providing technology and skills transfer to Sarawak, in line with its move towards industrialisation,” the statement added.

Apart from Awang Tengah, members of the delegation include Assistant Minister of Urban Development, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and SME Development Datuk Naroden Majais who is also Assistant Minister of E-Commerce, Assistant Minister of Industries and Investment Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Urban Development and Natural Resources Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, STIDC acting general manager Hashim Bojet, and Pusaka Capital Sdn Bhd COO Mohd Nor Topek Julaihi.