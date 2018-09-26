Baru welcomes probe into alleged abuse of position by pol-sec

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Works Minister Baru Bian welcomed any investigation to be made by the relevant authority into the alleged abuse of position by his political secretary during the PKR election.

Baru said he wanted the investigation against his political secretary to be made thoroughly and immediately as it had implicated his ministry.

“For me, such action if true cannot be tolerated at all, especially so when we have fought so hard against such a corrupt practice. The process of law must take its course,” he said in a press statement issued last night.

Baru said he just came back from my official trip overseas when he was confronted with the report allegedly lodged by PKR Youth coordinator Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Sept 25 against his political secretary.

Ahmad Syukri had accused the political secretary of abusing his position as a public servant by promising contracts worth RM20,000 and allocations amounting to at least RM300,000 during a meeting with local leaders on Sept 1 in Pahang.

The political secretary is known to vie for the position of branch chef and a seat in the Central Committee.