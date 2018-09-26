Careful of inheritance scam emails from abroad – PDRM

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The public are advised not to believe any email claiming that they have inherited wealth or property belonging to an unknown person.

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) in a statement yesterday, said the e-mails may involve a fraudulent syndicate looking for its prey.

The statement said among the modus operandi used by the syndicate is to inform the victim that he or she has been chosen as the heir to receive the inheritance of a deceased person.

“The property is usually outside the country. Some supporting documents from certain government departments, the judiciary, courts, Bank Negara Malaysia and so on are included to convince the victims.

“The victims are either in Malaysia or abroad, who supposedly have wealthy grandfathers or ancestors with no heirs,” the statement said.

In addition, police said in such cases, the suspect would charge a fee to manage the transfer of the inheritance to the victim.

“Victims are fooled when they find that the promised property is not available and the individual who acts as a middleman goes missing,” the statement said. – Bernama