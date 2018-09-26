Fylegeen takes home Mitsubishi Triton for Coca-Cola win

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Lady luck was on Fylegeen Mijit’s side as she was declared the grand prize winner of the Coca-Cola Gawai Raya Contest (East Malaysia Edition), walking away with a Mitsubishi Triton vehicle.

The 25-year-old from Kampung Stabut, Padawan, was absolutely thrilled to learn that she had won the contest, which she joined just to try out her luck.

“I was shopping for groceries at Everrise and came across the display of Coca-Cola Gawai Raya Contest. I thought I’d just join for fun and never did I expect that I would be declared the winner,” she said during the prize presentation ceremony at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday.

Fylegeen’s win will no doubt be a memorable one especially when this was her first time joining such a competition.

“I feel very happy and winning the grand prize makes it sweeter,” she said.

On hand to present Fylegeen with her prize was Coca-Cola Refreshments Malaysia commercial director Eric Tan who earlier said this was the first time the world-class beverage company organised a contest customised specificallyfor its East Malaysian consumers.

“We’ve received more than 1,000 entries and we hope to organise more contests like this in the future,” he said.

A total of 108 prizes were up for grabs in the contest, which ran from April 15 to June 30.

The second prizes were two Honda motorcycles which went to Nelie Muteh and Lau Li Poh, while third prize winners Nicky Nelson Rigus, Lau Li Kung, Lu Yew Siang, Zizie Aina Rigus and Chiong Chung Tung each won a Coca-Cola Mini Cube Cooler.

Consolation prizes of shopping vouchers were also given to 100 winners.