Man found dead in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: A man in his 40s was found dead near a building in Jalan Teratai, here yesterday.

The body was found lying face down by the public about 5am.

One of the witnesses, Ruming Muin, 53, claimed that he saw the body at about 3am while delivering a newspaper.

However, he decided to continue his work as he thought that the man was drunk.

“I am shocked when I returned to take my car, I saw the area was surrounded by police personnel following the discovery of a body,” he added.

District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor when contacted confirmed the incident and said that Police were informed by the public.

Nasri said further investigation was still ongoing and the police would hold a press conference after a post-mortem.

He also urged members of public or witnesses who have any information pertaining the incident to come forward to assist in police investigation.