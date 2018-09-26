Mara appoints Hasnita as new chairman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

PUTRAJAYA: Maybank Asset Management Group Chairman Dr Hasnita Hashim has been appointed chairman of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) with effect from Oct 1.

In a statement today, the Prime Minister’s Department said Hasnita, who holds a PhD in Nuclear Physics from Oxford University, has 26 years of experience in global finance.

“She began her career as an actuary with Coopers & Lybrand Deloitte, London and was also a member of the Institute of Actuaries.

“Currently, she is Maybank Asset Management Group chairman and also a Maybank Banking Bhd board of directors member,” said the statement.

Hasnita was also previously the Chief Executive Officer of Guidance Investments, a subsidiary of Guidance Financial Group.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Department also announced the appointment of six new Mara council members, including Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Rector Prof Tan Sri Dzulkifli Abdul Razak, Malaysian Aviation Commission Chief Executive Officer Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi and Mydin Mohamed Holdings Bhd Managing Director Datuk Wira Dr Ameer Ali Mydin.

The other new council members are Mayban Life Assurance Bhd Chairman Datuk Syed Tamin Ansari Syed Mohamed, former chief executive officer of Proton Holdings, Tengku Tan Sri Mahaleel Tengku Ariff and Allianz Malaysia Bhd Chief Executive Officer Zakri Khir. – Bernama