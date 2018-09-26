PAC to call Najib, Mohd Irwan to testify on RM19.4 bln ‘missing’ GST refunds

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: The Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will call former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah to testify on the RM19.4 billion allegedly missing from goods and services tax (GST) refunds.

Free Malaysia Today reported that PAC chairman Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee had in a press statement today said that Mohd Irwan, who had been asked to testify on the matter on Sept 13, would be called in on Oct 16 while Najib will be facing the committee on Oct 17.

The PAC, which is a bipartisan committee consisting 13-member, has so far questioned two former Second Finance Ministers, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani and Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah.

The inquiry is being held following Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s claim that 121,429 companies and individuals had not received RM19.4 billion in GST refunds since 2015, and many of them were asking why the payments had been delayed.

Lim said Customs director-general Datuk Seri T Subromaniam had stated that the department, during the monthly trust fund committee meetings, had requested that RM82.9 billion be transferred to the GST refunds trust account, but only RM63.5 billion was given.

Kiandee said PAC would also call Lim to testify on Oct 22, to explain his claims on the missing funds.

Husni was the second finance minister from March 2008 to June 2016. He was replaced by Johari, who served from June 2016 to April this year.

According to the statement, Treasury deputy chief secretary-general (policy) Siti Zauyah Md Desa and several officials from the finance ministry were also present at the questioning yesterday.

“Both (Husni and Johari) were asked to explain matters relating to policies and the scope of responsibility linked to GST while they were holding the position,” said Kiandee.

On matters relating to 1MDB, Kiandee said the committee had agreed to start a probe on companies owned by the finance ministry.