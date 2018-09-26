Public toilets much cleaner now – assistant minister

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Cleanliness of public toilets in the city has improved and is now at a level to be proud of, according to Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Arifin Asgali.

Toilets under City Hall management or supervision are at a satisfactory rate of cleanliness despite some shortcomings, he said.

“Although there is still room for improvement, public toilets in the city area are comfortable enough to use. I know this because I frequently visit public toilets,” he added in jest.

Arifin, who is the minister in charge of City Hall, said maintaining public toilet cleanliness is pertinent to maintaining public health and wellbeing.

He said this in his opening address at the City Hall prize presentation ceremony for cleanest public toilet at petrol stations, as well as upgrading of restaurant and coffee shop toilets.

He hoped the contest and upgrading provided incentives to continually ensure public restrooms were in their best states, in addition to encourage premises owners to maintain its cleanliness.

The management of petrol stations were also urged to take proactive measures such as to prepare allocations to improve the standard of their restrooms as well as monitor them closely.

“Aside from petrol station restrooms, those at restaurants and coffee shops are equally important especially since there are so many in the city.

“Through this upgrading programme, it is hoped that more establishments would take up the challenge to achieve at least a three-star rating for their restrooms,” he said.

Earlier, Mayor Datuk Yeo Boon Hai said assessment was made using an auditing form and star rating system from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, which was a way to monitor public toilets fairly and orderly.

Judging was done twice in July and August by a 12-person panel.

“A total of 43 petrol stations were evaluated in this contest and were divided into three categories, which were Petron, Shell and Petronas stations.

“In addition, seven restaurants and coffee shops were identified to receive an incentive from City Hall as a token of appreciation and motivation to maintain the culture of clean public restrooms,” he said.

Yeo added that such contests were necessary not only to encourage keeping toilets clean, but also because it is an ongoing issue which requires constant reminders.