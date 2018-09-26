Puspen teaching clients fertigation technology

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUCHING: Narcotic Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen) Kuching clients are learning fertigation technology to grow chilli and rock melon while receiving treatment and rehabilitation at the institution.

Cure and Care Rehabilitation Centre (CCRC) Visitors Board chairman Tan Sri Dato Sri Abang Khalid Marzuki said that they want their clients to view modern farming as a means of making a living once they return to society.

To this end, CCRC signed an MoU with A.M.A.R Co Enterprise to train their clients in fertigation technology.

Khalid signed for CCRC while company director Awang Mahathir Awang Redzuan signed on behalf of A.M.A.R.

“We want them to change for the better,” Khalid said of their clients who are undergoing treatment.

With new skills in farming with fertigation, it is hoped that their clients would embrace this honest way of living instead of returning to a life of crime and drug addiction, Khalid added.

Also present were National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) Sarawak representative Devan Arup and CCRC Kuching director Christopher Billy.

Meanwhile, Christopher said the programme already has positive impact on the trainees.

“Our hope is that when they leave, they have skills they can use to make a living.”