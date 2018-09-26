Rafizi ordered to enter defence for defaming Tabung Haji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court here yesterday ordered PKR vice-president Mohd Rafizi Ramli to enter his defence on a charge of publishing libellous statement against the Tabung Haji (TH), two years ago.

Magistrate Umzarul An-Nur Umar made the order after finding the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie against Mohd Rafizi, after hearing the testimonies of three witnesses in a trial that started on Aug 22.

Umzarul An-Nur set three days from Nov 27 for the former Pandan MP to enter his defence.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Jaizah Jaafar Sidek and Nadia Zulkefli appeared for the prosecution while Mohd Rafizi was represented by counsel Nik Zarith Nik Moustpha.

Mohd Rafizi was accused of uploading a link to an article titled “Analisa Kewangan Tabung Haji 2009 – 2015” on his “Rafizi Ramli” Facebook account on Feb 9, 2016 which allegedly contained a libellous statement against Tabung Haji that could ruin its reputation.

The offence was allegedly detected at Level 18, Bangunan Tabung Haji, 201, Jalan Tun Razak at 9am on Feb 18, 2016.

He was charged under Section 500 of the Penal Code and faces a maximum two years imprisonment or a fine, or both upon conviction. — Bernama