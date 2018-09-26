RM50,000 for lantern festival celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal yesterday announced a funding of the sum RM 50,000 for the Gaya Street Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival celebration on September 29 at 6pm.

Shafie will also be gracing the event as the guest of honour, while Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Christina Liew and Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide have been invited as the special guests for the festival.

The Gaya Street Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival celebration is jointly organized by The United Sabah Chinese Communities Associations of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) led by Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen, Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament (MP) Chan Foong Hin, Likas Assemblymen Tan Lee Fatt and Luyang Assemblymen Phoong Jin Zhe.

In a courtesy call by the organizing committee yesterday, Shafie said the State Government would allocate a sum of RM50,000 in support of the Chinese cultural festival.

He said the Mid-Autumn Festival was a meaningful activity as it provided an opportunity for the government to celebrate the event with people from all walks of life.

“The Mid-Autumn Festival at Gaya Street is not only celebrated by the Chinese community, but also people from other races and ethnic groups, which in turn promote harmony and unity in our diverse society.

“The event also enables foreign tourists to experience and enjoy the festivities in Sabah, especially those from China.”

On another note, Shafie acknowledged support from the Chinese community during the 14th General Election (GE14), which was reflected in the unprecedented appointment of four full Chinese ministers in the State Cabinet.

He also urged the Chinese community to continue to support the government’s policies, as well as create more business opportunities and reject corrupt practices.

Also present at the courtesy call were USCCAKK vice president Datuk Michael Lui and Datuk Wong Hai Ming and the co-organizer Sabah Association of Tour and Travel Agents (SATTA) president Datuk Seri Winston Liaw.

The public are welcome to bring their family along to join the Gaya Street Mid-Autumn Lantern Festival celebration this Saturday.