Shafie’s administration has no regard for public opinion



KADAMAIAN: Former Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly claims that recent developments in Sabah clearly proves that the Warisan-led state government has no regard at all for the feelings and sensitivities of the people.

Addressing PBS members at a party divisional meeting here, Datuk Johnny Mositun, who is also PBS Secretary General, said even after five months in power the new administration still had no concrete agenda for Sabah.

“(The state Government is) Completely directionless and totally focused on rewarding cronies and political supporters with ministerial posts, directorships and chairmanships, with nothing to show except harping on and repeating things like oil rights, MA63 and lots of other rhetoric. The Ministers seem busy thinking up projects to implement in a hurry. Looks to me like making hay while the sun shines,” he said.

Mositun said it was shocking how Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal could make a U-turn over coal mining and the coal-fired power plant issues without a care for the feelings of the rakyat.

“Surely he knows how Sabahans rallied across communal and political divides to oppose those projects, and it was decided to utilize natural gas from Kimanis and build a gas-fired power plant. Now he is mute in the face of Tun Mahathir’s proposal to reverse everything without even asking Sabahans how they feel about it. What sort of a government is this,” Mositun wanted to know.

Mositun said it was the same with the proposed Papar Dam which was nothing more than a rehash of the Kaiduan Dam project that the people opposed during the BN administration.

“It was Warisan leaders like Leiking and Siambun among others who said dams were unnecessary. Now I hear it’s not just the Papar Dam but also three or four others to be built,” he claimed.

Mositun said it was hypocritical of the Warisan-led government to be embarking on an agenda of quickly appointing politicians and supporters as chairmen, CEO’s and Directors of GLC’s and key agencies while the Prime Minister and PH leaders were loudly condemning the BN for appointing politicians to head GLC’s and even foreign missions.

Among who present during the meeting are Datuk Seri Panglima Radin Malleh, Datuk Anita Baranting, Datuk Joachim Gunsalam, Datuk Dr.Othman Minudin, Acting Youth Leader Christhoper Mandut and Kedamaian PBS Head Demis Rumanti.