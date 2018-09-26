StiK to amplify effectiveness of medical personal in attending emergency cases

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: The newly launched Emergency Response System Project (StiK) is set to amplify the effectiveness of medical personnel in attending to emergency cases along the 92.5km stretch of Jalan Tuaran-Ranau.

During the launching ceremony on Wednesday, State Health Department director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said the main objective of StiK is to accelerate and shorten the ‘time of responder’ in giving early treatment to emergency cases that occur outside hospitals.

“StiK will save lives and it will guarantee a better prognosis, thus improving the quality of emergency services along Jalan Tuaran-Ranau. This road happens to be a tourist hotspot; the main road between the East Coast and West Coast of Sabah; as well as an area that is prone to landslides, floods and earthquakes,” Christina said in her officiating speech.

The aforementioned 92.5km stretch starts from the Tuaran Hospital roundabout all the way up to the Bongkut junction in Lohan, Ranau and it is backed by nine Ministry of Health (KKM) facilities.

Christina pointed out that the StiK project would mark the first ever collaboration between hospitals, health clinics, rural clinics with volunteers. This makes the project more comprehensive, effective and unique, Christina added.

The project was initiated in mid 2017, under the purview of the State Health Department’s Assistant Medical Officer Unit.

She further disclosed that the designated StiK team had successfully achieved three of their main goals during the first nine months of project planning.

These goals include the identification of problems along Jalan Tuaran-Ranau (human resources, lack of assets, communication issues etc), the implementation of an effective pre-hospital service plan as well as proper training for the related medical personnel and StiK volunteers.

“The StiK pilot project was conducted from March till September 2018. Various improvements had been implemented during the course of those six months. Finally, today, StiK has been officially launched,” Christina added.

The event had also bore witness to the presentation of the Excellence of Public Service Award 2018 and the Jasamu Dikenang awards for retirees.