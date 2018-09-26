Tony Fernandes appointed as Malaysia Stadium Corporation chairman

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KUALA LUMPUR: Corporate leader, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has been appointed as chairman of Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) from today to replace Datuk Rozabil Abdul Rahman.

In a statement today, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the appointment of Fernandes is timely following his status as a leading corporate figure who could assist and improve the structure and operation of PSM as well as restoring the financial position of body which recorded a loss of RM11 million.

Syed Saddiq hoped the appointment would invigorate youth, sports, recreational and entertainment activities involving the various assets under PSM.

“His involvement and success in various commercial areas, including the air industry (AirAsia), entertainment (Warner Music), hotels (Tune Hotels), broadcasting (The Apprentice Asia) are part of his achievements as the best candidate to hold the post.

“His entrepreneurial talent, creativity and leadership are outstanding and they are evident with the many awards he had won including the CEO of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year,” Syed Saddiq said.

Fernandes is also no stranger to sports when he partly owned the Queen Park Rangers football club apart from being the founder of Formula 1 team, Caterham F1 Team.

“He is adept in the intricacies of international standard sports development and promotion.

AirAsia’s sponsorship of local sports such as AirAsia Badminton Academy as well as e-sports competitions proved he is passionate about raising the quality of sports in the country,” he said. – Bernama