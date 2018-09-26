Duo injured in train-car collision

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KOTA KINABALU: A driver of a Proton Preve car and his passenger sustained injuries after a passenger train rammed into the vehicle along Jalan Petagas, near the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA).

It is believed that the car was going over the rail track as the train approached around 1.15pm.

The car was dragged by the train for about 200 meters on the track before both machines came to a stop.

State Fire and Rescue Services Department Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Mohd Affendy Ramin said both victims, in their 20s, had been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

“They are reported to be in stable condition,” he said.

He said none of the passengers or the driver of the train were injured in the incident.

A total of 11 fire and rescue personnel were deployed to the location upon receiving a distress call at 1.18pm, said Affendy, adding that the operation ended by 1.47pm.

It is believed that the train was heading to Tanjung Aru from Beaufort when the incident occurred.